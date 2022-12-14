COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio retailers are open on Christmas for last-minute holiday meals and items. Find which stores are open near you below. Hours could vary by location.
Benihana
Benihana is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Boston Market
Boston Market select locations will be open on Christmas.
Columbus Fish Market
Columbus Fish Market is open noon to 8 p.m.
CVS
CVS locations are open on Christmas with varying hours.
Denny’s
Denny’s restaurants are open on Christmas.
Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree select stores are open on Christmas.
Dunkin’
Dunkin’ select locations are open.
Eddie Merlot’s
Eddie Merlot’s is open from noon to 8 p.m.
Family Dollar
Family Dollar select locations are open.
Golden Corral
Golden Corral select locations are open on Christmas.
IHOP
IHOP locations are open on Christmas.
McCormick and Schmick’s Seafood
McCormick and Schmick’s is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
McDonald’s
McDonald’s locations are open with varying hours.
Mitchell’s Steakhouse
Mitchell’s is open from noon to 8 p.m.
Ruth Chris Steak House
Ruth Chris is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sheetz
Sheetz locations are open on Christmas.
Speedway
Speedway locations are open.
Starbucks
Starbucks stores are open on Christmas with varying hours.
Texas de Brazil
Texas de Brazil opens at 11 a.m.
Walgreens
Walgreens stores are open with varying hours.
Wendy’s
Wendy’s locations are open with varying hours.