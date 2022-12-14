Photo by Dan Eaton, Sheetz opened its first Central Ohio store in April 13 in Delaware. Its third store, this one in New Albany, will open this week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio retailers are open on Christmas for last-minute holiday meals and items. Find which stores are open near you below. Hours could vary by location.

Benihana

Benihana is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Boston Market

Boston Market select locations will be open on Christmas.

Columbus Fish Market

Columbus Fish Market is open noon to 8 p.m.

CVS

CVS locations are open on Christmas with varying hours.

Denny’s

Denny’s restaurants are open on Christmas.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree select stores are open on Christmas.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ select locations are open.

Eddie Merlot’s

Eddie Merlot’s is open from noon to 8 p.m.

Family Dollar

Family Dollar select locations are open.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral select locations are open on Christmas.

IHOP

IHOP locations are open on Christmas.

McCormick and Schmick’s Seafood

McCormick and Schmick’s is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s locations are open with varying hours.

Mitchell’s Steakhouse

Mitchell’s is open from noon to 8 p.m.

Ruth Chris Steak House

Ruth Chris is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sheetz

Sheetz locations are open on Christmas.

Speedway

Speedway locations are open.

Starbucks

Starbucks stores are open on Christmas with varying hours.

Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil opens at 11 a.m.

Walgreens

Walgreens stores are open with varying hours.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s locations are open with varying hours.