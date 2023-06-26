COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While Statehouse lawmakers expanded the number of holidays Ohioans can legally set off consumer-grade fireworks, local municipalities are permitted to implement or maintain their own fireworks bans.
House Bill 172, enacted last July, closed a loophole that allowed Ohioans to buy consumer-grade fireworks in the state but not set them off. The law permits the detonation of 1.4G consumer-grade fireworks, defined as having no more than 50 milligrams of flash powder for ground displays or 130 milligrams of flash powder for aerial displays, on the following holidays:
- New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
- Chinese New Year’s Day
- Cinco de Mayo
- Memorial Day weekend
- Juneteenth
- July 3, 4, and 5, and the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday immediately before and after July 4
- Labor Day weekend
- Diwali
Now, cities like Reynoldsburg, New Albany and Whitehall allow residents to set off 1.4G consumer-grade fireworks on the same holidays. Residents in areas like Jefferson Township and Prairie Township are also permitted to set off fireworks, as the bill states townships are required to abide by the law.
However, the bill also states local governments are allowed to implement their own fireworks bans. The following central Ohio areas maintain a ban:
- Bexley
- Canal Winchester
- Columbus
- Delaware
- Dublin
- Fairfield
- Gahanna
- Grandview Heights
- Grove City
- Groveport
- Hilliard
- Marysville
- Pataskala
- Pickerington
- Powell
- Upper Arlington
- Westerville
- Worthington
For residents in areas permitted to set off fireworks, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends the following guidelines for users:
- Don’t allow young children to handle fireworks
- Wear protective eyewear if using fireworks or standing nearby
- Don’t hold lit fireworks
- Never light fireworks inside
- Use fireworks away from people, houses and flammable materials
- Don’t try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Prior to discarding spent or unused fireworks, soak them in water for a few hours
- Keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby