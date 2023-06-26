COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While Statehouse lawmakers expanded the number of holidays Ohioans can legally set off consumer-grade fireworks, local municipalities are permitted to implement or maintain their own fireworks bans.

House Bill 172, enacted last July, closed a loophole that allowed Ohioans to buy consumer-grade fireworks in the state but not set them off. The law permits the detonation of 1.4G consumer-grade fireworks, defined as having no more than 50 milligrams of flash powder for ground displays or 130 milligrams of flash powder for aerial displays, on the following holidays:

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

Chinese New Year’s Day

Cinco de Mayo

Memorial Day weekend

Juneteenth

July 3, 4, and 5, and the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday immediately before and after July 4

Labor Day weekend

Diwali

Now, cities like Reynoldsburg, New Albany and Whitehall allow residents to set off 1.4G consumer-grade fireworks on the same holidays. Residents in areas like Jefferson Township and Prairie Township are also permitted to set off fireworks, as the bill states townships are required to abide by the law.

However, the bill also states local governments are allowed to implement their own fireworks bans. The following central Ohio areas maintain a ban:

Bexley

Canal Winchester

Columbus

Delaware

Dublin

Fairfield

Gahanna

Grandview Heights

Grove City

Groveport

Hilliard

Marysville

Pataskala

Pickerington

Powell

Upper Arlington

Westerville

Worthington

For residents in areas permitted to set off fireworks, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends the following guidelines for users:

Don’t allow young children to handle fireworks

Wear protective eyewear if using fireworks or standing nearby

Don’t hold lit fireworks

Never light fireworks inside

Use fireworks away from people, houses and flammable materials

Don’t try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Prior to discarding spent or unused fireworks, soak them in water for a few hours

Keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby