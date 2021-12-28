COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus announced several sites where you can dispose of your holiday trees to close out the year.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling said it will provide curbside pickup of holiday trees for free placed on the curbside before 6:00 a.m. on regular yard waste collection days.

To dispose the trees, you must make sure all lights, ornaments, tinsel, and decorations are removed along with cutting eight foot or taller trees in half and not putting the tree in a plastic bag.

You can also dispose of holiday trees at multiple free yard waste drop-off locations.

Those include:

Com-Til Compost Facility

7000 Jackson Pike, Columbus

Kurtz Bros. and Mulch Manufacturing Inc.

2850 Rohr Road, Groveport

6055-C Westerville Road, Westerville

6279 Houchard Road, Dublin

6747 Taylor Road S.W.

Ohio Mulch

4120 Roberts Road, Columbus

4665 Westerville Rd.

1600 Universal Rd.

2541 Harrisburg Pike

537 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Rd.

For more information on a location near you, click here.