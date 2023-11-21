COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Santa Claus has come from the North Pole to central Ohio, preparing his list and checking it twice before Christmas Eve. Find where to take a photo with Santa near you below.

1650 Gemini Place through Dec. 23

Visit a Bass Pro Shop or Cabela’s near you for a free photo with Santa. Advance reservations are required and can be made here.

4850 West Powell Road through Dec. 23

Guests will have the ability to chat with Santa and get a photo of themselves near the jolly ol’ elf himself. Located in the Polar Frontier Region at the Battelle Ice Bear Outpost. Make a reservation here.

160 Easton Town Center through Dec. 24

Santa will be taking photos with families and spreading holiday cheer at the North Pole, located in Easton’s North District near Kendra Scott. Both reservations and walk-up appointments will be available, however, reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made here.

1156 Oakland Park Avenue through Dec. 10

Santa will be on location noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sundays starting on Nov. 25.

1500 Polaris Parkway through Dec. 24

Families can enjoy visits and photos with Santa at Polaris in the new enchanted forest, located on the lower level near JCPenney through Dec. 24. Advanced reservations are encouraged and can be made here.

Sensitive Santa, held on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., provides a sensory-friendly experience that welcomes guests with sensory processing challenges to enjoy a morning with Santa before regular shopping activities begin.

Santa will also be making stops at festivals and Christmas tree lightings across central Ohio.