COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The award-winning musical “Hamilton” returns to the Ohio Theatre on Tuesday night nearly three years after its first visit to Columbus.

The historical musical, based on the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton, runs at the Downtown theater from Oct. 4 to 23 as part of its North America tour. Tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster, according to the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, which manages ticketing for Columbus’ theaters.

Seats start at $49 in Ohio Theatre’s balcony, excluding fees. Coveted orchestra seating near the stage ranges from $109 to $450, with verified resale tickets topping $1,066. Single tickets will not be available until a “later date,” according to the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts.

“Hamilton” debuted on Broadway in 2015 with Lin-Manuel Miranda as the title character. Since its debut, the musical and its cast have won more than 30 awards, including Tonys for best musical and best original score, a Grammy for best musical theater album and the Pulitzer Prize for drama. The musical sold out in Columbus in early 2019 during its first national tour.

The Columbus show features the “Angelica” cast, starring Edred Utomi as Alexander Hamilton, Zoe Jensen as Eliza Hamilton and Josh Tower as Aaron Burr. Other casts are performing in Washington through Oct. 9 and Costa Mesa, California, through Oct. 16. The North American tour continues through at least August 2023 and will travel to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square in December.

“Hamilton” debuts in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre at 39 E. State St. Tickets are still available for all upcoming shows at Ticketmaster.