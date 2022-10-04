COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chains and local spots are offering free tacos today, and not just because it’s Tuesday – it’s National Taco Day!

The Buckeye State is home to a number of acclaimed tacos, with Los Agavez Taqueria in Columbus and three other Ohio spots named among Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in the nation.

Find your local spot offering discounts, free tacos and rewards below.

Barrio

Visit any Barrio location for a buy one, get one free taco. Locations.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s will be offering taco and drink specials on Tuesday, including $1 ground beef crispy or soft tacos. Locations.

Condado

Celebrating the whole month with rewards, Condados will be giving away a free taco on Tuesday along with new features and double the rewards on all Tuesday orders. Locations.

El Vaquero

Tacos Al pastor are $2.59 for National Taco Day and kids eats free with one adult entrée. Locations.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s will be offering select tacos for $1.50, and customers can enter to win free tacos for an entire year. Locations.

Local Cantina

Local Cantina will be offering tacos for $2.22 to celebrate. Locations.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s is offering reward members $5 off any meal kit with the code “TACODAY22” on Tuesday. Locations.

On The Border

On The Border is celebrating with select $2 tacos, and $3 bottled and canned beer. Locations.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is celebrating by offering a month-long taco pass, allowing rewards members to redeem one free taco a day for 30 days. Locations.