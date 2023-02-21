COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jelly- and custard-filled donuts coated in sugar are back across central Ohio for Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras celebrations.

Homemade sugary paczki donut with cherry filling. (Adobe Stock)

Paczki, pronounced pooch-key, punch-key or poonch-key, are Polish pastries popular on Fat Tuesday, marking the last day before the season of Lent when Christians observe 46 days of fasting ahead of Easter on April 9. The sweet treats begin popping up each year around Mardi Gras across the Midwest and parts of the U.S. with Polish-American populations.

Columbus businesses are baking up thousands of donuts to meet Tuesday’s demand. Find a local spot offering paczki near you below.

Buckeye Donuts – Campus

A number of paczki are available in-store and for pre-order delivery and pickup. Flavors include raspberry, blueberry, apple, strawberry, lemon and custard. Customers can also order a half dozen or full dozen assortment of paczki.

1998 N. High St. Open 24 hours. 614-291-3923. Order online here.

Buckeye Donuts – South Side

A number of paczki are available in-store and for pre-order delivery and pickup. Flavors include raspberry, blueberry, apple, strawberry, lemon and custard. Customers can also order a half dozen or full dozen assortment of paczki.

1363 S. High St. Open 24 hours. 614-443-7470. Order online here.

The sweet treats begin popping each year ahead of Mardi Gras. (Adobe Stock)

My Old World Bakery

The bakery is serving up a selection of paczki along with Mardi Gras King Cakes.

962 Demorest Rd. Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 614-278-8046. Learn more here.

Resch’s Bakery

A number of paczki are available in-store with strawberry, blueberry, and lemon filling. In addition, Resch’s is serving Mardi Gras King Cakes with yellow, green and purple icing and packed with fruit fillings.

4061 E. Livingston Ave. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 614-237-7421. Learn more here.

The Original Goodie Shop

In addition to paczki, the bakery offers hefty King Cakes that can serve up to 12 to 15.

2116 Tremont Center. Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. 614-488-8777. Learn more here.

Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

The brewery is offering paczki from Rudy’s Strudel and Bakery with the purchase of a beer flight. Strawberry and hot chocolate paczki are available, and guests can purchase them individually for $3 while supplies last.

215 N. 4th St. Open 3 to 11 p.m. 614-429-3936. Learn more here.

This year, Sweet Cle-bus opted out of partaking in offering paczki on Fat Tuesday. In addition, Rose Dough Donuts shared on Facebook it sold out of paczki by Feb. 16.