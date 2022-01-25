COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Biden Administration is distributing 400 million N95 masks to Americans nationwide to combat the spread of COVID-19.

With shipments starting to on out on Monday, NBC4’s Matthew Herchik searched some of the most popular stores to see where central Ohioans can find those masks.

According to White House officials, the free masks are being distributed through retailers, pharmacies, and local health centers.

NBC4 first went to the Walmart on Bethel Road in Dublin, but there were no masks to be found.

A spokesperson for Walmart and Sam’s Club says masks are available, but only in select stores.

They couldn’t say when they would be available in all stores.

We then visited the Meijer just down the street on Sawmill Road — we found the masks, and so did Kay Renzetti.

“We already ordered our test kits, and we all need to mask up to get over this virus,” Renzetti encourages.

She says she saw a report on NBC4 about the masks at Meijer, and that’s what brought her in.

“Before this, I was wearing a cloth mask, but here recently I’ve gone to this,” says Renzetti, who has updated her masks to match health guidelines.

Health experts are shifting mask recommendations away from cloth masks and homemade face coverings.

“I [saw] them on the table, and I thought, ‘Wow, I didn’t think he was going to release them for another few days yet,'” admits Robert Peterson, another Meijer shopper.

Peterson says he’s lost two brothers-in-law due to COVID-19 and that’s why he chooses to stay masked.

“Get vaccinated and get these masks. That is going to help,” Peterson urges.

NBC4 also reached out to OhioHealth and the Wexner Medical Center — both said their health centers are not part of the distribution.

The Biden Administration says people shouldn’t expect to see masks widely available until next month.

Kroger announced that starting Thursday, customers can get up to three free N95 masks at any store with a pharmacy while supplies last.