COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shops in central Ohio are celebrating National Doughnut Day on Friday with specials and free doughnuts throughout the weekend. Find a doughnut shop offering a deal near you below.
Amy’s Donuts
650 Georgesville Rd.
- Amy’s is offering free doughnuts on Friday for National Doughnut Day. The location is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Bake Me Happy
500 E. Whittier St.
- Bake Me Happy is offering several unique doughnuts on Friday for National Doughnut Day.
Duck Donuts
7717 Sawmill Rd. and 825 Polaris Pkwy
- Stop by a Duck Donuts location from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday for a free cinnamon sugar donut.
Dunkin’
City-wide locations
- All Dunkin’ locations nationwide are giving out free doughnuts when customers purchase a beverage.
Donna’s Delicious Dozen
5322 N. Hamilton Rd.
- Donna’s is offering several surprise deals and specials throughout the day on Friday
Krispy Kreme
1021 Polaris Pkwy, 3690 W Dublin-Granville Rd. and 6990 E Broad St.
- Customers can get one free doughnut on Friday and $2 Original Glazed dozens when customers buy any dozen. Both offers are available in-store, at the drive-thru and the $2 dozen deal is available online for delivery and pickup.
Rose Dough Donuts
1400 Dublin Rd.
- Rose Dough is offering one free vanilla cruller to the first 23 customers on Friday and Saturday for National Doughnut Day.
The Dipped Donut
256 S. Sandusky St.
- The Dipped Donut is hiding a one hundred dollar bill at the bottom of one doughnut box on Friday.