COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shops in central Ohio are celebrating National Doughnut Day on Friday with specials and free doughnuts throughout the weekend. Find a doughnut shop offering a deal near you below.

Amy’s Donuts

650 Georgesville Rd.

  • Amy’s is offering free doughnuts on Friday for National Doughnut Day. The location is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Bake Me Happy

500 E. Whittier St.

  • Bake Me Happy is offering several unique doughnuts on Friday for National Doughnut Day.

Duck Donuts

7717 Sawmill Rd. and 825 Polaris Pkwy

  • Stop by a Duck Donuts location from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday for a free cinnamon sugar donut.

Dunkin’

City-wide locations

  • All Dunkin’ locations nationwide are giving out free doughnuts when customers purchase a beverage.

Donna’s Delicious Dozen

5322 N. Hamilton Rd.

  • Donna’s is offering several surprise deals and specials throughout the day on Friday

Krispy Kreme

1021 Polaris Pkwy, 3690 W Dublin-Granville Rd. and 6990 E Broad St.

  • Customers can get one free doughnut on Friday and $2 Original Glazed dozens when customers buy any dozen. Both offers are available in-store, at the drive-thru and the $2 dozen deal is available online for delivery and pickup.

Rose Dough Donuts

1400 Dublin Rd.

  • Rose Dough is offering one free vanilla cruller to the first 23 customers on Friday and Saturday for National Doughnut Day.

The Dipped Donut

256 S. Sandusky St.

  • The Dipped Donut is hiding a one hundred dollar bill at the bottom of one doughnut box on Friday.