COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Columbus Museum of Art and the Gateway Film Center to the Ohio State University and National Veterans Memorial and Museum, many organizations are hosting events celebrating Black History Month. Find an event near you below.

“Black Boys” film screening: Feb. 4

Following a screening of the 2020 film “Black Boys,” the YMCA of Central Ohio is hosting a panel discussion with community leaders.

Lincoln Theatre – 769 E. Long St. Details. 11 a.m.

More than Clothing – The Triple Nickel Story: Feb. 4

Join the National Veterans Memorial and Museum for the “Rally Point” series showcasing veteran entrepreneurs. This presentation follows Triple Nikel, a San Antonio-based apparel company aiming to tell minority veterans’ stories.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum – 300 W. Broad St. Details. 11 a.m.

Kaleidoscope Youth Center: Feb. 9 and 23

The center is hosting activities through its Queer People of Color group for youth ages 12 to 20. The discussion and peer group is a space for queer and trans youth of color to gather and share in the experience.

Kaleidoscope Youth Center – 603 E. Town St. Details. 5 p.m.

Columbus Cultural Orchestra: Feb. 12

This pop-up concert featuring the Columbus Cultural Orchestra honors Black history.

Columbus Museum of Art – 480 E. Board St. Details. 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The Black History Festival: Feb. 15 to 19

A week-long celebration transforming the Renaissance Hotel in Downtown into a hub of cultural exchange across the African diaspora.

Renaissance Hotel – 50 N. 3rd St. Details. Times vary.

The Tea Room: Feb. 18

The Tea Room is a contemporary look at an African American Tea Ceremony that began in the mid-19th century. Designed to create an environment of unity and empowerment, the Tea Room will be a forum to learn about African American culture.

Ohio History Center – 800 E. 17th Ave. Details.

Unity – The 45th African American Heritage Festival: Feb. 24-March 4

This festival features talent and poetry showcases, cultural awareness programs, and the annual Gospel Fest.

Ohio State University. Details. Times vary.

“As a Matter of Black” film screening: Feb. 26

The film is a documentary following the work of local artists during a time of civil unrest. After, filmmaker Donte Woods-Spikes will lead a discussion with artists featured in the documentary.

Ohio History Center – 800 E. 17th Ave. Details.

Columbus Metropolitan Libraries: Through Feb. 28

Celebrate Black history with in-person and virtual programs, including “Discovery Quest,” for visitors 7 and older to learn facts about Black Ohioans and events that shaped history. View all programming here.

Ohio State University Center for Belonging and Social Change: Feb. 28

The center is hosting a number of events for United Black World Month.

Various locations. Details. Times vary.

Pioneers of African American Cinema: Through Feb. 28

The Gateway Film Center is showcasing Black filmmakers and actors from over a century ago, with each work has been restored from the early 1900s

The Gateway Film Center – 1550 N. High St. Details. Times vary.