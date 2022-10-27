COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unused and unfinished prescription medications filling up medicine cabinets have a new place to go this weekend.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County will participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s semiannual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire departments in Columbus, Worthington, New Albany and other central Ohio communities will accept expired and unused prescription pills for safe disposal.

Locations will accept dry prescription pills with “no questions asked,” according to the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio. People wishing to drop off other medications, including inhalers, liquid medicines, and creams, should first ask participating locations if they will accept them.

How common is prescription drug misuse?

A 2020 research report by the National Institute on Drug Abuse found that about 16.1 million people reported nonmedical use of prescription psychotherapeutic drugs in the past year. The most commonly misused medications are stimulants, central nervous system depressants (including tranquilizers and sedatives), and opioids.

Nearly half of people who reported misusing prescription pain relievers in the past year got the drugs from a friend or relative, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Another 42% of people began misusing pain relievers after a doctor prescribed them.

In Ohio, unintentional drug overdose has been the leading cause of death since 2007, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Ohio reported its highest number of drug overdose deaths in 2020 with 5,017 — 25% higher than the 4,028 deaths in 2019.

During the last Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in April, the DEA reported collecting more than 721,000 pounds of prescription drugs nationwide.

There are more than 13,000 permanent medication drop-off locations throughout the U.S., according to the DEA. You can search for one by city or ZIP code here.

At Kroger locations, law enforcement officers will accept liquids, gels, patches, and over-the-counter medications in store parking lots. Medications will not be accepted inside stores.

A list of drop-off locations, not including permanent drop-off sites, is below.

Bexley

Bexley Police Department – 559 N. Cassingham Rd.

Blendon Township

Blendon Township Police Department – 6340 Hempstead Rd.

Canal Winchester

Diley Ridge Medical Center (parking lot) – 7911 Diley Road

Kroger – 6095 Gender Road

Chillicothe

Chillicothe VA Medical Center, Building 31 – 17273 OH-104

Kroger – 887 N. Bridge St

Columbus

Columbus Public Health — 240 Parsons Ave. Accepting patches, pet medication, vitamins, contained needles/sharps

Columbus Fire Training Academy – 3639 Parsons Ave. Accepting liquid medicines

Kroger – 3637 S. High St.

Kroger – 1375 Chambers Road

Dublin

Dublin Police Department – 6565 Commerce Parkway

Kroger – 7100 Hospital Drive

Gahanna

Kroger Marketplace – 300 S. Hamilton Road

Groveport

Groveport Police Department – 5690 Clyde Moore Drive

Hilliard

Hilliard Division of Police – 5171 Northwest Parkway

Kroger – 4656 Cemetery Road

Lancaster

Kroger – 1621 N. Memorial Drive

Logan

Kroger – 31550 Chiefton Drive

Marion

Kroger – 1428 Marion-Waldo Road

Kroger – 1608 Marion/Mt. Gilead Road

OhioHealth Marion Medical Campus – 1050 Delaware Ave.

Mount Gilead

Discount Drug Mart – 525 W. Marion St.

Kroger – 555 Marion Road

New Albany

New Albany Police Department – 9500 Johnstown Road

Newark

Kroger – 1155 N. 21st St.

Pataskala

Kroger – 350 E. Broad St.

Pickerington

Kroger – 1045 Hill Road North

Powell

Kroger – 3975 W. Powell Road

Reynoldsburg

Reynoldsburg Police Department – 7240 E. Main St.

Kroger – 6580 E. Main St.

Sharon Township

Sharon Township Police Department – 95 E. Wilson Bridge Road

Urbana

Kroger – 1637 U.S. Route 36 East

Upper Arlington

Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center – 3600 Tremont Road

Washington Court House

Kroger – 548 Clinton Ave.

Westerville

Kroger – 55 West Schrock Road

Walgreens Pharmacy – 748 N. State St.

Worthington

Worthington Division of Police – 6555 Worthington Galena Road

Zanesville

Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department – 205 N. 7th St.

Kroger – 338 Maple Ave.