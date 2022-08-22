COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the school year looking like it won’t begin in the classroom, Columbus City Schools will be offering “grab and go” meals for students across the city.

Starting Wednesday, and running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the district will offer lunch for that day and a breakfast option for the following morning at 25 locations across the city.

Students will have their choice of hot or cold meals and will take the meals home in grab-and-go containers every weekday for as long as the strike lasts.

The following locations are where students can pick up the meals:

Region 1 Meal Sites

Briggs High School

Starling PreK-8

Wedgewood Middle School

West High School

Westmoor Middle School

Region 2 Meal Sites

Columbus Scioto

Independence High School

Sherwood Middle School

Region 3 Meal Sites

Buckeye Middle School

East High School

Marion-Franklin High School

South High School

Region 4 Meal Sites

Centennial High School

CNIS/Columbus Global Academy

Dominion Middle School

Whetstone High School

Region 5 Meal Sites

Beechcroft High School

Medina Middle School

Mifflin High School

Northland High School

Woodward Park Middle School

Region 6 Meal Sites

Berwick Alternative PreK-8

Columbus Africentric PreK-12

Eastmoor Academy

Linden-McKinley STEM Academy

For more information on the district’s meal plan, click here.