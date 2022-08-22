COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the school year looking like it won’t begin in the classroom, Columbus City Schools will be offering “grab and go” meals for students across the city.
Starting Wednesday, and running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the district will offer lunch for that day and a breakfast option for the following morning at 25 locations across the city.
Students will have their choice of hot or cold meals and will take the meals home in grab-and-go containers every weekday for as long as the strike lasts.
The following locations are where students can pick up the meals:
Region 1 Meal Sites
- Briggs High School
- Starling PreK-8
- Wedgewood Middle School
- West High School
- Westmoor Middle School
Region 2 Meal Sites
- Columbus Scioto
- Independence High School
- Sherwood Middle School
Region 3 Meal Sites
- Buckeye Middle School
- East High School
- Marion-Franklin High School
- South High School
Region 4 Meal Sites
- Centennial High School
- CNIS/Columbus Global Academy
- Dominion Middle School
- Whetstone High School
Region 5 Meal Sites
- Beechcroft High School
- Medina Middle School
- Mifflin High School
- Northland High School
- Woodward Park Middle School
Region 6 Meal Sites
- Berwick Alternative PreK-8
- Columbus Africentric PreK-12
- Eastmoor Academy
- Linden-McKinley STEM Academy
