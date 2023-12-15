COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus pizza empire is opening another location — this time, a stone’s throw from Ohio State University.

Mikey’s Late Night Slice, known for its New York-style pizza with creative names and toppings, is coming to University Square along High Street in summer 2024. The pizzeria’s eighth location to be opened, the shop near Ohio State will be the flagship location for a new approach, targeting sites near college campuses in Ohio and elsewhere.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our pizza party experience to this new location near campus,” founder Mikey Sorboro said in a news release. “We’ve had our eye on a location near Ohio State for a while now, and finally the timing, the project and the partners have clicked for us.”

University Square, a pair of massive buildings on North High Street between 14th and 16th avenues, has welcomed restaurants and other shops into its first-floor retail spaces throughout 2023. Recent additions along the strip include Genghis Grill, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Smashburger.

Mikey’s restaurants dot neighborhoods across Columbus, including with a pizza-only food truck at Land Grant Brewing and a limited menu inside Hollywood Casino Columbus. The pizza shop also has one location in Cincinnati.

In addition to serving pizza by the slice and by the pie, Mikey’s also offers draft beers and craft cocktails. The shop near Ohio State, which will be located at 1839 Pearl Street, will be open 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily — and possibly later on the weekends.