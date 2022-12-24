COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Roads in and around Columbus are still slippery and icy on the morning of Christmas Eve as frigid temperatures stick around for the holiday weekend.

Currently, Franklin County is under a Level 2 snow emergency with motorists recommended to use “extreme caution” while driving and those who only feel it necessary should be on the roads.

With the hazardous conditions, COTA announced a suspension of fares for Saturday.

If you’ve woken up and haven’t seen your street cleaned off, how can you find out when the plows will come and clean it?

To find out, you can use this website called Columbus WarriorWatch that uses GPS trackers to show you when roads have last been plowed and the priority of your street to be cleaned.

If you are on the roads with snow plows, be sure to give them plenty of room to work, do not try to pass them, and watch for sudden stops or turns.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Franklin County until 1 p.m. Saturday. For the latest forecast, click here.

