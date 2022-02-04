COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The latest winter storm to hit central Ohio is slowly winding down, and city plows are working around the clock to clear streets.

If you’re wondering about when your street will be plowed, it’s all about timing.

The city of Columbus’ website states that there is a plowing priority strategy that clears priority 1, 2 and then 3 streets in that order.

“Depending on your street type and those around you, the timing of snow removal may vary,” the website reads.

Go to Columbus WarriorWatch, which uses GPS trackers, to see when roads have been plowed and the priority of your street to be cleaned.

Currently, Franklin County is under a Level 2 snow emergency, which means only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.

If you are on the roads with snow plows, be sure to give them plenty of room to work, do not try to pass them, and watch for sudden stops or turns.