COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is only a few days away from potentially lifting its mask mandate.

While doctors said vaccine accessibility in the upcoming months is still important, the city is expected to remove its facemask requirement Monday, according to Columbus Public Health.

“The nice weather, fun good vibes without having to worry about the masks will be really fun,” Alli Pavlik, of Clintonville, said.

Pavlik said she’s hopeful, especially seeing hospitalization and cases trending back down.

“I think it’s promising — I think for the most part everyone is excited to get back to some normalcy and actually get there because I think for a long time everyone was in that zone of ‘Are we all the way back or are we not?’” Pavlik explained.

Doctors said one key element of protection should stick around.

“Vaccines have been really important during the pandemic, and they will continue to be critically important as mask mandates are lifted,” Dr. Nora Colburn, an infectious disease physician at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, said.

In order to make vaccines more accessible, Columbus Public Health is expanding its clinics starting next week, which will include drive-thru options.

Dr. Mark Herbert, an infectious disease doctor with Mount Carmel Health, said his focus now turns to booster shots.

“If you’ve had two shots but you haven’t had a booster shot, you really should be getting a booster shot especially if you’re considering relaxing your masking habits,” Herbert said.

Pavlik said she believes vaccines will still be important too.

“There’s a lot of vaccinations that you’re used to getting that you don’t worry about, and you don’t think about, so I’m hoping the COVID vaccination will be one of those once time continues,” she said.

Doctors do have some recommendations for places where mandates have lifted. If you’re immunocompromised, they said you should continue to mask up at this time.

They also said if you’re in crowded places — even outdoors — you should have a mask on hand.