COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP, the company which provides electricity to a large portion of central Ohio, has released the estimated restoration times for customers currently without power.

AEP said hard-hit areas can expect a multiday outage, with weather possibly causing further damage and additional outages.

Late Tuesday evening, AEP updated the times, which are:

Central Ohio

Northeast Columbus – 11:59 p.m. Thursday

– 11:59 p.m. Thursday Northwest Columbus – 11:59 p.m. Thursday

– 11:59 p.m. Thursday Southeast Columbus – 11:59 p.m. Thursday

– 11:59 p.m. Thursday Southwest Columbus – 11:59 p.m. Thursday

– 11:59 p.m. Thursday Delaware – 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Southeastern Ohio

Athens – 3 p.m. Wednesday

– 3 p.m. Wednesday Crooksville – 1 p.m. Wednesday

– 1 p.m. Wednesday Marietta – 5 p.m. Thursday

– 5 p.m. Thursday McConnelsville – 5 p.m. Thursday

– 5 p.m. Thursday Pomeroy – 11:59 p.m. Thursday

Southern Ohio

Chillicothe – Noon Friday

– Noon Friday Hillsboro – Noon Wednesday

– Noon Wednesday Lucasville – Noon Friday

– Noon Friday South Point – 10 p.m. Tuesday

– 10 p.m. Tuesday Wellston – Noon Friday

Northwest Ohio

Bucyrus – 10 p.m. Thursday

– 10 p.m. Thursday Findlay – 4 p.m. Thursday

– 4 p.m. Thursday Kenton – 3 p.m. Wednesday

– 3 p.m. Wednesday Tiffin – 10 p.m. Wednesday

– 10 p.m. Wednesday Van Wert – 3 p.m. Wednesday

Eastern Ohio

Belmont – 11 p.m. Friday

– 11 p.m. Friday Cambridge – 10 p.m. Tuesday

– 10 p.m. Tuesday Coshocton – 11 p.m. Saturday

– 11 p.m. Saturday Mt. Vernon – 11:59 p.m. Friday

– 11:59 p.m. Friday Newark – 11:59 p.m. Thursday

– 11:59 p.m. Thursday Zanesville – 4 p.m. Friday

Northeast Ohio

Steubenville – 10 p.m. Thursday

– 10 p.m. Thursday New Philadelphia – Assessment ongoing

– Assessment ongoing Wooster – Assessment ongoing

Earlier Tuesday, Tom Kratt, Vice President of Distribution for AEP, estimated more than 1,400 employees were working to restore power, with between 400 and 500 crews from other power providers coming in to help.

“We don’t like the inconvenience on our customers,” Kratt said. “We’re pretty committed to getting all the customers back and their air conditioning back and getting their quality of life back and we won’t stop until we’re done.”

As of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, 228,854 AEP customers were without power in the company’s service area, according to its outage map.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther reiterated that AEP is working around the clock and hopes to have power restored within the next 24 to 48 hours.

“I’m encouraging the public to be patient,” Ginther said Tuesday night. “My house doesn’t have power, either. We’re in this together. We’ve got to take care of each other, show each other some grace.”

He added that neighbors should check on each other to make sure they are doing well.

In a press release, AEP explained the storms Monday night into early Tuesday brought down more than 100 poles and down power lines across its territory, including some large transmission lines.

“Our electrical system was affected by the severe storms last night, which knocked out some of our large transmission lines,” the company wrote in the release. “Combined with impacts from the heat today, some of the remaining lines became overloaded and we have been forced to take customers offline throughout this afternoon and this evening to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer, widespread outages.”