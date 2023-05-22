COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Public pools are opening throughout the next few weeks in central Ohio. View when your facility is welcoming guests below.

Bexley David H. Madison Community Pool

2100 Clifton Ave.

  • The pool is opening for summer on May 27. Standard hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Canal Winchester Municipal Pool

180 Groveport Rd.

  • The pool is opening for summer on May 26. Standard hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Dodge Community Center

645 Sullivant Ave.

  • Dodge pool is opening for Memorial Day weekend from noon to 6 p.m. on May 27 and noon to 5 p.m. on May 28 and 29. The facility is also available from noon to 6 p.m. on June 3 and noon to 5 p.m. on June 4.
  • The pool is opening for summer on June 10. Standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Driving Park Community Center

1100 Rhoads Ave.

  • Driving Park pool is opening for Memorial Day weekend from noon to 6 p.m. on May 27 and noon to 5 p.m. on May 28 and 29. The facility is also available from noon to 6 p.m. on June 3 and noon to 5 p.m. on June 4.
  • The pool is opening for summer on June 10. Standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Dublin North and South Community Pools

5660 Dublinshire Dr., 6363 Woerner Temple Rd.

  • The pools are opening for summer on May 27. Standard hours at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Aug. 15.

Gahanna Swimming Pool and Hunters Ridge Pool

148 Parkland Dr., 341 Harrow Blvd.

  • The pools are opening for summer Memorial Day weekend. Standard hours are noon to 8 p.m.

Glenwood Community Center

1888 Fairmont Ave.

  • Glenwood pool is opening for summer on June 10. Standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

  • The pool is opening for summer on May 27 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Standard hours beginning on May 28 are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Grove City The Big Splash Family Aquatics Center

2831 Southwest Blvd.

  • The Big Splash is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May 27 to July 31 then 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Aug. 1 to Sept. 4, except on days South-Western City School District is in session.

Hilliard Family Aquatic Center and Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool

3850 Veterans Memorial Dr., 4450 Schirtzinger Rd.

  • The pools open for summer on May 27. Standard hours are noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Lincoln Swimming Pool

570 Woodrow Ave.

  • Lincoln pool is opening for summer on June 10. Standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Marion Franklin Community Center

2699 Lockbourne Rd.

  • Marion Franklin pool is opening for summer on June 10. Standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Maryland Swimming Pool

1380 Atcheson St.

  • Maryland pool is opening for summer on June 10. Standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

New Albany Plain Township Aquatic Center

7650 Swickard Woods Blvd.

  • The pool is opening for summer on May 27. The center is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from May 30 to June 1. Then, standard hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Powell Pool

260 Adventure Park Dr.

  • The pool is opening for summer on May 26. Standard hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Upper Arlington Devon, Reed Road Water Park and Tremont Pools

2070 South Mallway Dr., 2000 Hastings Ln. and 2850 Tremont Rd.

  • The pools are opening for summer on May 27.
  • Devon pool standard hours are 11 a.m. to sunset Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to sunset on Fridays and Saturdays, noon to sunset on Sundays.
  • Reed Road Water Park standard hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
  • Tremont pool standard hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Tuttle Community Center

240 W. Oakland Ave.

  • Tuttle pool is opening for Memorial Day weekend from noon to 6 p.m. on May 27 and noon to 5 p.m. on May 28 and 29. The facility is also available from noon to 6 p.m. on June 3 and noon to 5 p.m. on June 4.
  • The pool is opening for summer on June 10. Standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Westerville Highlands Park Aquatic Center

245 S. Spring Rd.

  • The pool is opening for summer on May 27. Standard hours are noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays.

Windsor Park Pool

1300 Windsor Ave.

  • Windsor pool is opening for summer on June 10. Standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Worthington Pool

400 W. Dublin-Grandville Rd.

  • The pool is opening for the summer on May 27. Standard hours are noon to 9 p.m. daily.