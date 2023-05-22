COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Public pools are opening throughout the next few weeks in central Ohio. View when your facility is welcoming guests below.
Bexley David H. Madison Community Pool
2100 Clifton Ave.
- The pool is opening for summer on May 27. Standard hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Canal Winchester Municipal Pool
180 Groveport Rd.
- The pool is opening for summer on May 26. Standard hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Dodge Community Center
645 Sullivant Ave.
- Dodge pool is opening for Memorial Day weekend from noon to 6 p.m. on May 27 and noon to 5 p.m. on May 28 and 29. The facility is also available from noon to 6 p.m. on June 3 and noon to 5 p.m. on June 4.
- The pool is opening for summer on June 10. Standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Driving Park Community Center
1100 Rhoads Ave.
- Driving Park pool is opening for Memorial Day weekend from noon to 6 p.m. on May 27 and noon to 5 p.m. on May 28 and 29. The facility is also available from noon to 6 p.m. on June 3 and noon to 5 p.m. on June 4.
- The pool is opening for summer on June 10. Standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Dublin North and South Community Pools
5660 Dublinshire Dr., 6363 Woerner Temple Rd.
- The pools are opening for summer on May 27. Standard hours at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Aug. 15.
Gahanna Swimming Pool and Hunters Ridge Pool
148 Parkland Dr., 341 Harrow Blvd.
- The pools are opening for summer Memorial Day weekend. Standard hours are noon to 8 p.m.
Glenwood Community Center
1888 Fairmont Ave.
- Glenwood pool is opening for summer on June 10. Standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
- The pool is opening for summer on May 27 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Standard hours beginning on May 28 are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Grove City The Big Splash Family Aquatics Center
2831 Southwest Blvd.
- The Big Splash is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May 27 to July 31 then 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Aug. 1 to Sept. 4, except on days South-Western City School District is in session.
Hilliard Family Aquatic Center and Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool
3850 Veterans Memorial Dr., 4450 Schirtzinger Rd.
- The pools open for summer on May 27. Standard hours are noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
Lincoln Swimming Pool
570 Woodrow Ave.
- Lincoln pool is opening for summer on June 10. Standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Marion Franklin Community Center
2699 Lockbourne Rd.
- Marion Franklin pool is opening for summer on June 10. Standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Maryland Swimming Pool
1380 Atcheson St.
- Maryland pool is opening for summer on June 10. Standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
New Albany Plain Township Aquatic Center
7650 Swickard Woods Blvd.
- The pool is opening for summer on May 27. The center is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from May 30 to June 1. Then, standard hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Powell Pool
260 Adventure Park Dr.
- The pool is opening for summer on May 26. Standard hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Upper Arlington Devon, Reed Road Water Park and Tremont Pools
2070 South Mallway Dr., 2000 Hastings Ln. and 2850 Tremont Rd.
- The pools are opening for summer on May 27.
- Devon pool standard hours are 11 a.m. to sunset Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to sunset on Fridays and Saturdays, noon to sunset on Sundays.
- Reed Road Water Park standard hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
- Tremont pool standard hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
Tuttle Community Center
240 W. Oakland Ave.
- Tuttle pool is opening for Memorial Day weekend from noon to 6 p.m. on May 27 and noon to 5 p.m. on May 28 and 29. The facility is also available from noon to 6 p.m. on June 3 and noon to 5 p.m. on June 4.
- The pool is opening for summer on June 10. Standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Westerville Highlands Park Aquatic Center
245 S. Spring Rd.
- The pool is opening for summer on May 27. Standard hours are noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays.
Windsor Park Pool
1300 Windsor Ave.
- Windsor pool is opening for summer on June 10. Standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Worthington Pool
400 W. Dublin-Grandville Rd.
- The pool is opening for the summer on May 27. Standard hours are noon to 9 p.m. daily.