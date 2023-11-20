COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many central Ohio stores and malls are opening early for Black Friday shopping on Nov. 24.
When do malls open on Black Friday?
Destination Outlets
- The outlet mall is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.
Easton Town Center
- The shopping district is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Polaris Fashion Place
- The mall is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Tanger Outlets
- The outlet mall is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
The Mall at Tuttle Crossing
- Tuttle is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
When do stores open on Black Friday?
Apple
- Most stores are open beginning at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.
Bass Pro Shops
- Locations are open on Friday beginning at 5 a.m.
Bath & Body Works
- Locations are open beginning at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
Best Buy
- Many stores are open beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, though hours may vary by location.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Locations are open beginning at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
GameStop
- Stores are open beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday.
JCPenney
- Locations are open beginning at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.
Home Goods
- Locations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.
Kohl’s
- Stores are opening at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.
L.L. Bean
- Most locations are opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Macy’s
- All Macy’s stores are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday.
Marshall’s
- Locations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.
Nordstrom
- Stores are open beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday.
REI
- Locations will be closed on Black Friday.
Target
- Stores are opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and will close are their regular time.
TJ Maxx
- Locations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.
Ulta Beauty
- Stores are open beginning at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
Walmart
- Locations are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.
What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving?
- Many central Ohio stores and restaurants are closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 23, while a few businesses are open with varying hours. Find which retailers are open or closed here.