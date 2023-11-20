COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many central Ohio stores and malls are opening early for Black Friday shopping on Nov. 24.

When do malls open on Black Friday?

Destination Outlets

  • The outlet mall is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

Easton Town Center

  • The shopping district is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Polaris Fashion Place

  • The mall is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Tanger Outlets

  • The outlet mall is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The Mall at Tuttle Crossing

  • Tuttle is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

When do stores open on Black Friday?

Apple

  • Most stores are open beginning at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Bass Pro Shops

  • Locations are open on Friday beginning at 5 a.m.

Bath & Body Works

  • Locations are open beginning at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Best Buy

  • Many stores are open beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, though hours may vary by location.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

  • Locations are open beginning at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

GameStop

  • Stores are open beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday.

JCPenney

  • Locations are open beginning at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Home Goods

  • Locations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Kohl’s

  • Stores are opening at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

L.L. Bean

  • Most locations are opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Macy’s

  • All Macy’s stores are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Black Friday.

Marshall’s

  • Locations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Nordstrom

  • Stores are open beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday.

REI

  • Locations will be closed on Black Friday.

Target

  • Stores are opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and will close are their regular time.

TJ Maxx

  • Locations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Ulta Beauty

  • Stores are open beginning at 6 a.m. on Black Friday

Walmart

  • Locations are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.

