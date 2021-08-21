Wheelchair basketball event gives central Ohio athletes of all abilities chance to compete

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Recreation and Parks held a special wheelchair basketball event Saturday to give children of all abilities the opportunity to experience adaptive sports.

It was called a “try it” event and organizers said it is designed to give young athletes the opportunity to participate in sports regardless of physical or mental abilities.

Attendees had the chance to learn from Ohio’s own Cincinnati Dragons, the 2021 junior varsity wheelchair basketball champions.

Family members said events like this are so important to help give confidence to these young athletes regardless of any physical challenges they face.

“I think it allows them to feel like they are included and there is nothing off limits for them and they can do anything that they see anyone else do,” said Shirlee Thompson, the sister of one of the athletes at Saturday’s event.

The event was free of charge to young athletes. Paralympic gold medalist and Ohio native James Terpenning also spoke to the children before they took the court.