Wheelchair basketball event gives central Ohio athletes of all abilities chance to compete

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Recreation and Parks held a special wheelchair basketball event Saturday to give children of all abilities the opportunity to experience adaptive sports.

It was called a “try it” event and organizers said it is designed to give young athletes the opportunity to participate in sports regardless of physical or mental abilities.

Attendees had the chance to learn from Ohio’s own Cincinnati Dragons, the 2021 junior varsity wheelchair basketball champions.

Family members said events like this are so important to help give confidence to these young athletes regardless of any physical challenges they face.

“I think it allows them to feel like they are included and there is nothing off limits for them and they can do anything that they see anyone else do,” said Shirlee Thompson, the sister of one of the athletes at Saturday’s event.

The event was free of charge to young athletes. Paralympic gold medalist and Ohio native James Terpenning also spoke to the children before they took the court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Wheelchair basketball event gives central Ohio athletes of all abilities chance to compete

Hundreds gather in downtown Columbus for annual Heart Walk

One dead after South Hilltop shooting

Two dead after suspected murder-suicide in west Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 3,452 new cases, 125 hospitalizations

Evening Weather Forecast Aug. 21, 2021

More Local News