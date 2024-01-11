COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many central Ohio stores and restaurants are open for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while a few businesses are operating with modified hours. Find which retailers are open or closed below.
Is mail delivered on MLK Day?
FedEx
- Offices and services are open on Monday, while FedEx Express and Ground Economy are operating with modified service.
United States Postal Service
- The USPS recognizes MLK Day as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Tuesday.
UPS
- Locations are closed on MLK Day and delivery service is not available, except for Express Critical.
Is the library open on MLK Day?
Columbus Metropolitan Library branches
- All locations across Columbus are closed on MLK Day.
Are restaurants and stores open on MLK Day?
Aldi
- Aldi stores are open on Monday.
Best Buy
- Many Best Buy stores will be open for MLK Day.
Big Lots
- Locations are open for regular hours on Monday.
BJ’s Wholesale
- The wholesale retailer is operating with normal hours on MLK Day.
Costco
- Stores are open on Monday.
CVS
- Locations are open on MLK Day with varying hours.
Dollar General
- Locations are closed on Monday.
Dollar Tree
- Stores are open for regular hours on MLK Day.
Dunkin’
- Locations are open, but hours may vary.
Easton Town Center
- Easton is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.
Family Dollar
- Locations are open on MLK Day.
Giant Eagle
- Giant Eagle and Market District locations are open normal hours.
Kohl’s
- Kohl’s is open on Monday.
Kroger
- Stores are operating in the normal regime on MLK Day.
Macy’s
- Stores are open with normal hours on Monday.
Meijer
- Stores are open on MLK Day.
McDonald’s
- Locations are open with varying hours.
Michaels
- Stores are open with varying hours on Monday.
Petco
- Petco locations are open.
PetSmart
- Stores are open on MLK Day.
Sam’s Club
- Locations are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.
Sears
- Stores are open.
Starbucks
- Stores are open on Monday with varying hours.
Target
- Locations are open on MLK Day.
Trader Joe’s
- Stores are open for regular hours on Monday.
Walgreens
- Stores are open with varying hours.
Walmart
- Stores will be open on Monday.
Whole Foods Market
- Locations are open.