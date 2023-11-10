COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many central Ohio stores and restaurants are closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 23, while a few businesses are open with varying hours. Find which retailers are open or closed below.
Is mail delivered on Thanksgiving?
FedEx
- Offices and services are closed on Thursday, except for FedEx Custom Critical.
United States Postal Service
- The USPS recognizes Thanksgiving on Nov. 23 as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Friday.
UPS
- Locations are closed and delivery service is not available, except for Express Critical.
Is the library open on Thanksgiving?
Columbus Metropolitan Library branches
- All locations across Columbus are closed on Thanksgiving.
Which restaurants and stores are open on Thanksgiving?
Bass Pro Shops
- Locations are open on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Big Lots
- Locations are open on Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cabela’s
- Stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CVS
- Locations are open on Thanksgiving with varying hours.
Dollar General
- Locations are open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dollar Tree
- Stores are open on Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dunkin’
- Locations are open, but hours may vary.
Family Dollar
- Locations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Kroger
- Locations are open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., while all Kroger pharmacies are closed.
Meijer
- Stores are open on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
McDonald’s
- Locations are open with varying hours.
Michaels
- Stores are open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sears
- Stores are open on Thanksgiving beginning at 6 p.m.
Starbucks
- Stores are open on Thursday with varying hours.
Walgreens
- Stores are open with varying hours.
Whole Foods Market
- Locations are open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Which restaurants and stores are closed on Thanksgiving?
Aldi
- Aldi stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Best Buy
- While Best Buy locations are closed on Thanksgiving, shoppers can still shop online.
BJ’s Wholesale
- The wholesale retailer will be keeping its doors closed on Nov. 23 in observance of Thanksgiving.
Costco
- Along with Christmas and New Year’s Day, Costco is closed on Thanksgiving.
Easton Town Center
- Easton will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Giant Eagle
- Locations and Market District stores are closed.
Home Depot
- Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.
Ikea
- Locations will be closed on Nov. 23.
JCPenny
- Stores are closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Kohl’s
- Kohl’s is closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth year in a row.
Lowe’s
- Locations are closed on Thanksgiving.
Macy’s
- Stores are closed, but shoppers can take advantage of Black Friday deals online.
Menards
- Menards locations are closed on Thanksgiving.
Petco
- Petco locations are closed.
PetSmart
- Stores are closed on Nov. 23.
REI
- Stores are closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Sam’s Club
- Locations are closed on Thanksgiving.
Target
- Locations are closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth year in a row.
T.J. Maxx
- Stores are closed on Thanksgiving.
Trader Joe’s
- Stores are closed on Nov. 23.
Walmart
- Locations are closed on Thanksgiving.