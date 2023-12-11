COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many central Ohio stores and restaurants are closed for Christmas, while a few businesses are open with varying hours. Find which retailers are open or closed below.
Is mail delivered on Christmas?
FedEx
- Offices and services are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, except for FedEx Custom Critical.
United States Postal Service
- The USPS recognizes Christmas on Dec. 25 as one of 11 federal holidays and is closed. There is no mail delivery, caller service, or Post Office Box service. All services resume on Tuesday.
UPS
- Locations are closed Christmas Day and delivery service is not available, except for Express Critical. Some stores are open on Christmas Eve with modified hours.
Is the library open on Christmas?
Columbus Metropolitan Library branches
- All locations across Columbus are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Are restaurants and stores open on Christmas?
Aldi
- Aldi stores are operating limited hours on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day.
Best Buy
- Many Best Buy stores will be open for extended holiday hours.
Big Lots
- Locations are open for regular hours on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.
BJ’s Wholesale
- The wholesale retailer is open with modified hours on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.
Costco
- Along with New Year’s Day, Costco is closed on Christmas.
CVS
- Locations are open on Christmas Day with varying hours.
Dollar General
- Locations are closed on Christmas.
Dollar Tree
- Stores are open for regular hours on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.
Dunkin’
- Locations are open, but hours may vary.
Easton Town Center
- Easton is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.
Family Dollar
- Locations are closed on Christmas.
Giant Eagle
- Giant Eagle and Market District locations will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations will be closed, and standalone GetGo locations will follow their normal business hours.
Kohl’s
- Kohl’s is closed on Christmas.
Kroger
- Locations are open on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day.
Macy’s
- Stores are open with modified hours on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.
Meijer
- Stores are open on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.
McDonald’s
- Locations are open with varying hours.
Michaels
- Stores are open with reduced hours on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.
Petco
- Petco locations are closed.
PetSmart
- Stores are closed on Christmas.
Sam’s Club
- Locations are closed on Christmas.
Sears
- Locations are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with reduced hours.
Starbucks
- Stores are open on Christmas with varying hours.
Target
- Locations are open with modified hours on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.
Trader Joe’s
- Stores are open with limited hours on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day.
Walgreens
- Stores are open with varying hours.
Walmart
- Most Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day.
Whole Foods Market
- Locations are open on Christmas Eve with modified hours, and closed on Christmas Day.