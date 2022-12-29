COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The shop and restaurant lineup at Easton Town Center regularly changes, with new stores popping up and down the streets while former staples bid Easton farewell.

It can be hard to keep straight the ever-rotating cast of stores, so here’s what’s left and what’s opened at Easton in 2022 — and what’s coming in 2023.

What’s left and leaving

LemonShark Poké & Makai Grill : After only a year, the Hawaiian-inspired restaurant closed its location at 3969 Merchants Row in early 2022.

: After only a year, the Hawaiian-inspired restaurant closed its location at 3969 Merchants Row in early 2022. Smith & Wollensky : After calling Easton home for 25 years, the steakhouse with locations all over the country will leave 4145 The Strand West in mid-January. The restaurant is looking for a new Columbus location.

: After calling Easton home for 25 years, the steakhouse with locations all over the country will leave 4145 The Strand West in mid-January. The restaurant is looking for a new Columbus location. Williams-Sonoma: The high-end cookware and kitchen store announced in March 2021 its plans to close stores nationwide, including its location at 4009 Easton Station.

What’s come

Food

Dos Hermanos : The food truck-turned-restaurant opened its first brick-and-mortar location in December. In addition to serving Oaxacan meals and Mexican street food, Dos Hermanos also offers cooking classes at 3946 Morse Crossing.

: The food truck-turned-restaurant opened its first brick-and-mortar location in December. In addition to serving Oaxacan meals and Mexican street food, Dos Hermanos also offers cooking classes at 3946 Morse Crossing. Afra Grill : Serving up an array of Somalian and other East African foods, Afra Grill opened its second store at 1635 Morse Road in the spring.

: Serving up an array of Somalian and other East African foods, Afra Grill opened its second store at 1635 Morse Road in the spring. Capital One Café : Near Cinnabon on the first floor of the Easton Station Building, the café offers the traditional coffeeshop fare alongside financial literacy lessons. Capital One customers get half-off discounts at the shop, which opened in May.

: Near Cinnabon on the first floor of the Easton Station Building, the café offers the traditional coffeeshop fare alongside financial literacy lessons. Capital One customers get half-off discounts at the shop, which opened in May. Crumbl Cookies : The specialty cookie store whipping up unique flavor profiles and artfully crafted baked goods opened at 4034 Morse Crossing in January.

: The specialty cookie store whipping up unique flavor profiles and artfully crafted baked goods opened at 4034 Morse Crossing in January. Another Broken Egg Café: Serving up sophisticated twists on classic Southern breakfast foods, Another Broken Egg opened next to World of Beer at 3942 Townsfair Way in January.

Clothing, accessories, and jewelry

Vow’d : Near J. Crew on Easton Square Place, the bridal store opened its first Ohio location at 3938 Easton Square Place in November.

: Near J. Crew on Easton Square Place, the bridal store opened its first Ohio location at 3938 Easton Square Place in November. FREEBIRD : The Denver-based luxury boot store opened at 3976 Easton Station, near Mitchell’s Ocean Club, in November.

: The Denver-based luxury boot store opened at 3976 Easton Station, near Mitchell’s Ocean Club, in November. Gucci : The Italian luxury fashion house opened a sprawling store near Tiffany & Co. at 4120 The Strand East over the summer.

: The Italian luxury fashion house opened a sprawling store near Tiffany & Co. at 4120 The Strand East over the summer. Clean Origin : Located at 4054 The Strand West, Clean Origin sells lab-created diamonds as an ethical gemstone alternative.

: Located at 4054 The Strand West, Clean Origin sells lab-created diamonds as an ethical gemstone alternative. Pacas : The company that dubbs itself the “champions of Alpaca” sells socks, blankets, and other soft items made out of Alpaca wool. It opened at 4044 The Strand West next to Dr. Martens in October.

: The company that dubbs itself the “champions of Alpaca” sells socks, blankets, and other soft items made out of Alpaca wool. It opened at 4044 The Strand West next to Dr. Martens in October. Amazon Style : The global online shopping giant opened its second-ever brick-and-mortar location at 3985 Gramercy St. in Easton in October. The storefront sells clothing and accessories and is equipped with touch screens and QR codes so shoppers can request items, get recommendations, and review clothes from inside their fitting room.

: The global online shopping giant opened its second-ever brick-and-mortar location at 3985 Gramercy St. in Easton in October. The storefront sells clothing and accessories and is equipped with touch screens and QR codes so shoppers can request items, get recommendations, and review clothes from inside their fitting room. Psycho Bunny : The menswear store from New York opened next to the Apple Store at 4206 The Strand in July.

: The menswear store from New York opened next to the Apple Store at 4206 The Strand in July. TravisMathew : The men’s lifestyle brand inspired by Southern California surf culture opened at 4064 The Strand East in the spring.

: The men’s lifestyle brand inspired by Southern California surf culture opened at 4064 The Strand East in the spring. Brilliant Earth : Selling all kinds of jewelry, Brilliant Earth prides itself on using ethically-sourced gemstones, recycled metal, and sustainable packaging for engagement rings, necklaces, bracelets, and other accessories. It opened at 4018 Easton Station in May.

: Selling all kinds of jewelry, Brilliant Earth prides itself on using ethically-sourced gemstones, recycled metal, and sustainable packaging for engagement rings, necklaces, bracelets, and other accessories. It opened at 4018 Easton Station in May. Banter by Piercing Pagoda : After opening inside the Easton Station Building in early spring, the piercing and jewelry shop offers private piercing lounges and an array of high-quality metal earrings, chains, and rings.

: After opening inside the Easton Station Building in early spring, the piercing and jewelry shop offers private piercing lounges and an array of high-quality metal earrings, chains, and rings. Aritzia : The Canadian-based women’s fashion company that started inside a department store now has a store alongside Coach and Sephora at 4180 The Strand.

: The Canadian-based women’s fashion company that started inside a department store now has a store alongside Coach and Sephora at 4180 The Strand. Wanderlust Shops: The global goods store’s only Ohio location is next to Nike at 3933 Easton Square Place.

Other

Toys R Us : The toy store closed its last location in 2021, but the company has partnered with Macy’s stores nationwide to bring it back – including the Macy’s at Easton, which opened its Toys R Us section on its second floor this fall.

: The toy store closed its last location in 2021, but the company has partnered with Macy’s stores nationwide to bring it back – including the Macy’s at Easton, which opened its Toys R Us section on its second floor this fall. Parachute : Originally an online-only business, the home goods store from California opened its first Ohio location at 4035 The Strand West in July.

: Originally an online-only business, the home goods store from California opened its first Ohio location at 4035 The Strand West in July. The Escape Game : With six themes to choose from, the escape room business offers one-hour puzzles for groups at its 3960 Easton Station location, which opened in the spring.

: With six themes to choose from, the escape room business offers one-hour puzzles for groups at its 3960 Easton Station location, which opened in the spring. Easton Tailoring Shop: Opened at 4060 The Strand East in February, the shop offers tailoring services ranging from shortening and hemming to adding patches and zippers.

What’s coming

Chuck E. Cheese : The family-friendly fun house and pizzeria will open its third Columbus-area location at Easton sometime in 2023.

: The family-friendly fun house and pizzeria will open its third Columbus-area location at Easton sometime in 2023. Kona Grill : Specializing in everything from sushi to margaritas, the steak and seafood restaurant will open in Fenlong Square near Macy’s in mid-January. Kona Grill closed its only central Ohio location in 2019.

: Specializing in everything from sushi to margaritas, the steak and seafood restaurant will open in Fenlong Square near Macy’s in mid-January. Kona Grill closed its only central Ohio location in 2019. Weenie Wonder: After opening its first location in Dublin in February, the specialty hot dog joint will open in Easton in February 2023. Like the Dublin location, the Easton Weenie Wonder will be sandwiched between Pins Mechanical Co. and 16 Bit Bar and Arcade on Worth Avenue.