COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther hopes to have his $1.7 billion capital budget plan approved by the city council sometime in July.

It’s a budget that shows huge increases in spending over last year.

One of the major areas showing an increase is public utilities, up about 50% from last year, with $969 million.

Others include recreation and parks, which is budgeted for $165 million, and development, which includes affordable housing and economic development, just more than $109 million.

One of the key projects in the budget is a new $23 million police substation in the Hilltop neighborhood.

The budget also includes a record investment of $37 million for road resurfacing around the city, and $32 million in economic development funds for Arena District improvements, Envision Hilltop, and the Franklinton Arts District, among others.

The public has one last chance to offer input on the city’s spending proposal, which on Tuesday during a virtual meeting.

Review the full budget proposal below.