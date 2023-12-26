COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been a busy week of travel, with almost 16,000 people expected to fly out of John Glenn Airport on Dec. 27.

Navigating the travel world when there is an issue can be confusing and often frustrating. For one central Ohio family, a canceled flight put their whole vacation at risk and they were left to figure out if they could get their money back.

“We get on the plane and everything. And we’re sitting there for like a good 40 minutes. And then the pilot comes out of the thing and says, unfortunately, everyone that we’re going to have to cancel this flight,” Shawn Walters said.

There wasn’t another Spirit flight to Orlando that night and the Walters family ended up having to rebook on a different airline, thinking they would be reimbursed.

“I just want a resolution on this issue. And then if other people are impacted, let’s do right by them. It’s the holiday season,” Walters said.

Spirit did refund the canceled flight, but the family was left with the cost of the expensive new same-day flight and they still had questions.

It’s a situation many others have gone through as short staffing and weather can impact flights all over the United States. Now the Department of Transportation is trying to give all travelers some answers.

“I don’t see too many airlines that will refund an airline ticket that you decided to purchase voluntarily on another flight on a different airline,” Grandview Travel President Rob Elking said.

In Spirit’s contract it says with limited exceptions, they will not reimburse guests for flights that they book on other carriers.

There are some ways the DOT is holding airlines accountable. If it’s a weather delay, travelers may be out of luck, but if it’s on the airline it’s a different story.

“Go to the Department of Transportation website, and you’ll see it at the top. They do show what your rights are and what compensation is, so if you have an issue with the gate agent, ticket counter agent not providing you that type of compensation you feel you’re entitled to, just show them the website,” Elking said.

If it can’t be fixed that day, travelers can always go back to this website and file a claim.

“Be prepared. Be on time. Pack your patience and be nice,” Elking said.

The Department of Transportation has answers by carrier on its airline customer service dashboard. Travelers can also submit a complaint through their website.