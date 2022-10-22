COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Saturday night could net someone an estimated $580 million.

Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, and 60. The Powerball number is 18 and the Power Play is 2X.

Should there be a winner (or winners) in Saturday’s drawing and decide to take the cash option, they will collect $278.2 million.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since August when a winning ticket for $206.9 million was sold in Pennsylvania.

It’s been a year for big jackpots, with a $1.28 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois back in July.

Even if you don’t win the big jackpot, there are still several prizes available. Tickets that match just the Powerball are worth $4, but if a player plays the 10X Power Play, that turns into $40. A ticket that matches all five numbers, but misses the Powerball, is worth $1 million, but Power Plays will double that.

Technical difficulties Wednesday had that night’s drawing postponed by approximately an hour. The numbers drawn Wednesday were 6, 8, 15, 27, and 42. The Powerball was 10 and the Power Play was 3X.

Winning numbers are pulled every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.