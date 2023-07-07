COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer who was shot in the leg during a shoot-out on Interstate 70 has a long road ahead of him, city leaders said at a Friday news conference.

The officer, whose identity has yet to be disclosed, remained in recovery Friday at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center with his family by his side, one day after being hit with gunfire while pursuing several suspects accused of robbing a Whitehall Porsche dealership and later a bank on the city’s west side.

“Whatever your faith tradition is to lift up and pray for this officer and his family for a full and speedy recovery,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said. “But I also want you to pray for all of our officers who continue to answer the call and respond to those in need.”

In the hours since the shooting, which occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday, police said they took multiple people in for questioning though did not specify how many. One suspect died in the shoot-out, and one remains at-large, police said.

The injured officer — a west side patrol officer, husband and father — has been met with well wishes and visits from city officials and fellow law enforcement agents since his arrival at the hospital Thursday afternoon. He is in stable condition.

“Every one of those officers is a hero including this officer’s partner who quickly assessed the situation and very quickly got this officer to Grant hospital where the doctors saved his life,” Assistant Chief Greg Bodker said at a news conference.

Police and city leaders said they are thankful to the officer’s doctors and the Columbus community for their prayers.

“These folks intended to kill those police officers yesterday, and he has survived because of the incredible care here, the support of the other police officers and prayers from the community,” Ginther said.

City leaders asked anyone with information about the suspects or the alleged crimes to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 614-461-TIPS.