COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A marathon this weekend will cause several road closures and public transit delays.

The OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon, and Columbus Promise 5K will be held Saturday, with road closures and Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) delays beginning Friday afternoon.

The following roads will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Friday:

High Street from Broad Street to Main Street

W. Town Street from W. Front Street to S. High Street.

E. Town Street from S. Third St. to Damian Street.

E. Rich Street from Wall Street to S. Third Street.

On Race Day, April 29, the Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon, and 5K will have “rolling” road closures that will affect streets throughout the city from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The roads are expected to be reopened by 2 p.m. Saturday.

Additionally, COTA announced bus lines 1, 2, 5, 8, 52, 61, 102, and CMAX will be rerouted starting at 5 p.m. Friday, affecting a few stops around South High Street near Columbus Commons.

From Friday evening until at least mid-afternoon on Saturday, stops on High Street from Ohio State University to German Village will not have service. Other streets that will see COTA disruptions during the race include Neil Avenue, West Lane Avenue, North 4th Street, South 4th Street, South 3rd Street, West Long Street, East Spring Street, and Thurman Avenue.

Additional information on COTA changes can be found by clicking here or calling COTA customer care at 614-228-1776. COTA will also post updates on its social media accounts before and during the race.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the race showcasing the city and its neighborhoods. OhioHealth estimates the annual race brings out more than 12,000 participants with an economic impact of $7.5 million for the city.

Proceeds from this year’s race will benefit OhioHealth’s Cold Cap Therapy program, a cancer care treatment that helps prevent or minimize hair loss due to chemotherapy.

The race kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday at High and Town streets with the half marathon and quarter marathon. The 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Starting at 9 a.m. and running until 1 p.m., the Byers Xtra Mile Finish Line Party will offer racers free food and drinks, with a concert featuring North To Nashville at Columbus Bicentennial Park.

For more information on the race, click here.