COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you still haven’t quite settled on a New Year’s resolution, we at NBC4 ask you to consider resolving by being a life saver in 2024.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9th, NBC4 once again be holding it’s Annual Blood Give-In with WNCI and the American Red Cross, and organizers are shedding light on why donations are so important this time of year.

“This drive is one of my favorite through the year and it’s really the vibe and the atmosphere of the blood drive itself. There’s music playing, everybody’s in a great mood,” describes Cory Paul, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross Greater Columbus Chapter.

As schedules fill up with travel and holiday celebrations, places like the Red Cross see fewer and fewer blood donations during the winter months. It’s why Paul says drives like our Annual Blood Give-In are crucial to their lifesaving efforts in central Ohio. “These blood drives are important every day to ensure our blood supply is strong,” Paul emphasizes.

One in seven patients that goes to the hospital is in need of a blood transfusion. And because donations tend to fall off around the holidays, organizers encourage people not to wait until a disaster happens to give. “Don’t wait for a crisis,” Paul encourages. “Don’t wait for the next thing on the news that will motivate you to donate blood. It’s the blood on the shelves today that are saving patient’s lives everyday.”

The Red Cross says their goal for our Annual Blood Give-In is 221 donations. But there are some requirements if you plan to give. You must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 with parental permission. You must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and you need to be in generally good health.

The entire blood donation process takes about an hour, but the actual blood donation only takes about eight to 10 minutes. “Drink bunches of water is my number one bit,” Paul says about how donors should prepare to give. Organizers also encourage downloading the Red Cross app for additional tips before, during, and after you give.

But even if you can’t give, organizers say it’s still important to be blood supply aware and find other ways to offer support. “There are a lot of ways to support the humanitarian mission,” Paul reminds. “Volunteering at the blood drives or finding another way to volunteer with the red cross. Donating financially, absolutely.”

NBC4’s Blood Give-In will take place next Tuesday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Columbus Airport Marriot, located at 1375 N. Cassady Ave. Columbus, OH 43219 (just off I-670).

To schedule your appointment now, CLICK HERE, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or use the Blood Donor App and enter the sponsor code: Give In, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Save Time!

Save up to 15 minutes at your donation with RapidPass®. CLICK HERE to learn more!

Great gifts for all presenting donors:*

• Red Cross T-shirt

• Chick-fil-A card for a free sandwich or 8 ct nugget from

• Chick-fil-A Columbus restaurants

• Midas discount oil change coupon

• COSI — 1 of 5 family memberships

*Offers and items are non-transferable and are not redeemable for cash. Items are available while supplies last.