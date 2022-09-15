COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From fall sports to local festivals, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.

Southern Soul Music Festival: Sept. 16

The festival features Tucka, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, and Big Robb.

Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Joe Rogan: Sept. 16

The host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” is bringing “The Sacred Clown” tour to Columbus.

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Tickets. 8 p.m.

BalletMet at the Ohio Theatre: Sept. 16 – 18

Join BalletMet for four performances across the weekend.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

Hispanic Heritage Month Parade: Sept. 17

Columbus is celebrating the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with an inaugural parade.

Rich St. and Civic Center Dr. 11 a.m.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Toledo Rockets: Sept. 17

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Toledo Rockets.

Ohio Stadium. Follow NBC4 Sports for updates. 7 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Portland Timbers: Sept. 18

The Columbus Crew will face off against the Portland Timbers at Lower.com Field.

Lower.com Field – 96 Columbus Crew Way. Tickets. 1 p.m.

Fall Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show: Sept. 18

Artists and crafters sell original handmade items, with a full concessions stand.

Makoy Event Center – 5462 Center St. Details. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Post Malone: Sept. 18

Post Malone is bringing his “Twelve Carat Tour” to Columbus.

Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 8 p.m.

Columbus Clippers vs. Omaha Storm Chasers: Through Sept. 18

The Columbus Clippers face off against the Omaha Storm Chasers in a six-game series.

Huntington Park – 330 Huntington Park Ln. Tickets. Times vary.

Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. 3 – Oct. 30

This 16th century village comes to life with live entertainment, food, shops, and more.

Renaissance Park – 10542 OH-73. Details. 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekends.

Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival: Sept. 17 – Oct. 29

Families can enjoy hayrides, campfires, a petting zoo, kettle corn, scarecrow making, apple butter, and more.

Freeman’s Farm – 6142 Lewis Center Rd. Details. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends.

Young’s Jersey Dairy Fall Farm Pumpkin Festival: Sept. 17 – Oct. 30

Pick-your-own pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin treats, and other fall favorites.

Young’s Jersey Dairy – 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd. Details. Times vary.

