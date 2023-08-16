COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Before Columbus city council members went on summer recess at the end of July, they cleared three property tax abatements for developers’ projects in and around the city.

The enterprise zone agreements, all three of which passed on July 24, included 10-year abatements at 75% for a proposed industrial warehouse, an industrial cold facility, and a distribution and warehouse center that bottles Coca-Cola.

Real estate developer Trident Capital Group, through its subsidiary Trident Broad Development, received a $4.7 million abatement for its project at 6200 E. Broad St. near Blacklick. That project will create 25 total jobs, with hourly rates between $20 and $27 an hour, according to city documents.

Another one of the abatements went to BGO Charter Street Storage Owner, a subsidiary of developer Crawford Hoying — which has proposed building a cold storage facility at 2865 Charter St. near Hilliard. That project will create 22 jobs at $20 an hour each, according to city documents, and the 10-year abatement is worth $9.6 million.

The third abatement council members voted on was for CCBCC, which largely bottles Coca-Cola beverages. CCBCC is planning to build a warehouse distribution facility and two other facilities at 1489 Rohr Road, creating 12 jobs with hourly rates between $30 and $35, according to city documents.

Over 10 years, CCBCC will save $14.4 million in taxes, according to city documents.

Franklin County enables jurisdictions, like Columbus, to offer a few kinds of tax abatements — which seek to incentivize developers by excluding them from some or all of the real estate taxes they would owe on a property, according to Auditor Michael Stinziano.

The abatements include enterprise zone agreements for new commercial and industrial properties, environmental protection abatements for properties near environmental hazards, and community reinvestment areas for residential properties.

From NetJets’ headquarters to the Hollywood Casino to Bridge Park Dublin, a number of well-known Columbus buildings benefit from abatements, according to Stinziano.

So far this year, council has voted on five different enterprise zone abatements — including the three in July — which exempted developers from tens of millions in taxes over the next decade.