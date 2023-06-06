COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Arts Festival is kicking off June 9, but anyone planning to travel around downtown will feel the effects earlier.

Road closures in downtown Columbus will begin on Wednesday at noon and be in effect until Monday at 6 a.m., covering the two days before the festival and the entire weekend. A majority of roads in the southwest section of Downtown will be closed. A map of the closures and a full list can be seen below:

South Civic Center Drive from Broad to Main streets

South Second Street from Main to Mound streets (open to local traffic)

South Civic Center Drive from Mound to Main streets (open to local traffic)

Main Street, turns into Rich Street west of Scioto River, from east side of Lucas to Front streets (local traffic only starting at McDowell Street)

South Ludlow Street from Town to Main streets (open at Town Street to local traffic)

West Cherry Street from South Second to South Ludlow streets

Washington Boulevard from Main to Broad streets

Rich Street, turns into Town Street west of Scioto River, from the east side of Lucas to Front streets (open to local traffic starting at Starling Street)

Noble Street east of South Second Street to South Civic Center Drive

Jewett Street from Mound to Main streets

Town Street from Front Street to Civic Center Drive (open to local traffic)

Belle Street from State to Main streets

Starling Street from State to Main streets (open to local traffic)

Chapel Street south of State Street

Broad Street will remain open throughout the duration of the road closures. COTA bus routes will also be rerouted for the festival beginning on Thursday. For COTA details, click here. To check the latest traffic conditions and detours, click here.

The Arts Festival begins Friday, with booths open from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. during the opening day. Saturday will have booths open one hour earlier at 10 a.m. and close at 10:30 p.m. with Sunday also starting at 10 a.m. and ending earlier at 5 p.m.