COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ahead of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital marathon on Sunday, roads near and around North Bank Park in downtown Columbus will close to cars.

With more than 12,000 participants and about 100,000 viewers flocking to downtown for marathon, half-marathon and other races, some roads near North Bank Park will remain closed through 6 p.m. Sunday. COTA routes through the downtown area will be rerouted Saturday and Sunday.

A full schedule of road closures and openings is below:

Thursday, Oct. 13

7 p.m.: south lane of Spring Street between Neil and Hanover Avenues close through Sunday at 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

9 a.m.: Long Street between Hocking Street and Marconi Blvd. closes

5 p.m.: Long Street between Hocking Street and Neil Avenue opens for Columbus Blue Jacket traffic; recloses at 7 p.m. and remains closed through Sunday at 6 p.m.

11:59 p.m.: Spring Street between West Street and Neil Avenue closes for the Kids’ Run, through Sunday at 6 p.m. West Street from Nationwide-Marconi Blvds. and from New Public Way to Spring Street closes through Sunday at 6 p.m.



Saturday, Oct. 15

11:59 p.m.: Spring Street closure extends to Hocking Street until 6 p.m. Sunday Neil Avenue going south at Nationwide Blvd. closes except for condo traffic



Sunday, Oct. 16

4 a.m.: Neil Avenue going south at Nationwide Blvd. closes except for access to New Public Way and garage until 3 p.m. Sunday

7:30 a.m.: Marathon starts — route starting at Long Street will be subject to partial or full closure, depending on expected arrival times of first and last runner.