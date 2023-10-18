COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are a number of gun bills moving through the Ohio Statehouse, but House Bill 186 has garnered support from both sides of the gun debate.

Reps. Darnell Brewer (D-Cleveland) and Sean Brennan (D-Parma) are sponsoring HB 186, being heard in the House Ways and Means Committee. The legislation would exempt sales taxes from gun safety devices. Brennan said the goal of the bill is to promote responsible gun ownership across the state.

“I truly believe this will incentivize folks to be more responsible gun owners and will save lives in the long run as well,” Brennan said.

The original bill required that businesses post about the exemption, but that portion of the legislation was removed this week.

“Because I do have some colleagues who feel that is a mandate they cannot go along with,” Brennan said. “They just feel it is not necessary, the businesses will do this on their own and they don’t like the idea that it’s a mandate from the state.”

The bill has received support from groups on both sides of the gun debate, like Moms Demand Action, Buckeye Firearms, and the Fraternal Order of Police.

“This is the first time I can remember in history where we’ve got Democrats and Republicans and folks on both sides of the gun issue coming together to support a bill to improve gun safety in the state of Ohio,” Brennan said.

If this legislation is enacted, it would cost the state $2.7 million in lost sales and use tax revenue.

“I think the cost is well worth it,” Brennan said.

House Bill 189 to remove sales tax from certain firearms is also being heard in the House Ways and Means Committee. That bill did not have a hearing this week but the bill’s sponsors said he is hopeful HB 189 will have another hearing soon.

There is no House Ways and Means Committee meeting scheduled for next week.