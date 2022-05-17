COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine gave out $3.6 million in funds Tuesday for 41 Ohio law enforcement agencies to use on their drug task forces.

Named the 2022 Ohio Drug Law Enforcement Fund, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Fairfield County Sheriff each saw six-figure grants from the Office of Criminal Justice Services. The governor said the intention was for them to use the money in efforts to combat drug trafficking, pharmaceutical diversion and organized crime within the drug trade.

“These grants are flexible so drug task force commanders can tailor their plans to the greatest benefit for their local communities,” DeWine said.

Of the $3.6 million, the three local agencies saw nearly half a million of it. That money breaks down as follows:

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office: $118,209.17

Fairfield County Sheriff: $130,557.84

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: $166,481.26

While these three agencies saw sizable grants from the fund, others were dramatically smaller. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office saw only $8,330.16, and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office received $7,546.87.

The grant program arrived on the heels of a major February drug sting in Franklin County, where multiple agencies came together to arrest 79 people and seized $5 million in cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. The previous year has seen similar arrests and drug seizures as the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants. In a related drug effort, a local task force began handing out free Narcan in May as the team noted a surge in drug overdoses in the county.

View the full list of law enforcement agencies who received a grant by clicking here.