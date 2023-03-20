COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Medical providers are issuing a warning Monday for their clients currently covered by Medicaid.

The concern is that current clients don’t know that changes are coming to Medicaid. If clients do not reapply for coverage, they could be removed from their coverage plans.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio’s Medicaid agencies continued coverage for all recipients even if they did not renew their eligibility or were no longer eligible, but by April 1, Ohio Medicaid will renew those eligibility requirements so what does that mean?

The biggest thing to know is that all Medicaid patients will have to renew or re-certify their eligibility to maintain their benefits.

According to Primary One CEO Charleta Tavares, all Medicaid clients will receive a verification request checking to renew their eligibility for benefits. For Franklin County, this packet must be returned to Franklin County Job and Family Services.

Tavares said it is also important to make sure that all contact information such as phone numbers, addresses, and email addresses are correct. She said failure to get recertified can result in losing your Medicaid coverage.

“Everyone is trying to get our patients, our community residents to pay attention to their mail,” Tavares said. “If they don’t receive a piece of mail, pay attention to email, they may get phone calls, but they must respond.”

Tavares said if you have not heard anything from Medicaid and you are a current Medicaid client, it is critical to contact the Ohio Medicaid Consumer Hotline at 800-324-8680.