COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you want to view the total solar eclipse coming up on April 8, you need special eyewear for viewing the event. One of the most common approved forms of eyewear is special eclipse glasses.

These glasses should normally cost anywhere from $2-$5 and can be found online or at many stores. The earlier you purchase them the better while supplies last.

They are different because they are over one thousand times darker than normal sunglasses. Because of this, they will reduce sunlight to safe levels so that you don’t injure your eyes.

You will need to look for glasses that have certain specifications on them. You should see something in the regard of meeting ISO 12312-2.

Some may try to get around using eclipse viewers with other objects. Many of these objects have been deemed unsafe and should never be used as substitutes.

This includes, but is not limited to ordinary sunglasses (or multiple pairs of sunglasses), polarizing filters like for camera lenses photographic or X-ray film (unexposed, exposed, or developed), mylar thermal or “space blankets,” potato-chip bags, or DVDs

When proper eyewear or viewing equipment isn’t used, a condition known as eclipse blindness or retinal burns may occur. This can either be temporary or permanent. Signs of eclipse blindness include loss of central vision, distorted vision, and altered color vision

If you notice symptoms after viewing a solar eclipse, seek treatment from an eye care professional immediately

Hopefully, with the right equipment and with clear skies, everyone can enjoy this marvel of nature. If not then you’ll have to wait a bit … until the year 2099.