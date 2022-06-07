COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 14-year-old is recovering after being shot in the leg early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight near the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Lonsdale Road.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, the child would be the 47th in Columbus under the age of 20 to be injured by gunfire in 2022. Another 22 have died.

Dr. Urmil Pandya is the medical director of trauma services at Grant Medical Center, which treats patients ages 16 and older. He estimates about one in five gunshot patients who come in are under the age of 20.

“More than 90 percent of our gunshot wound victims survive,” Pandya said. “We’re able to save them. But, you know, there’s varying degrees of disability that might come with that. And again, it’s that the stress of that trauma will live with that particular person for the rest of their life.”

Columbus police are still investigating the Tuesday morning shooting.