COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage.

Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm.

At this point, the Federico family and all the others in similar situations don’t know exactly where the road is going to take them.

All members of the Federico family are safe after what were some scary days last week.

Lisa Federico grew up in Ohio and has a sister who still lives in central Ohio. Federico stayed with her parents at their condominium in Naples, Florida, just south of where Ian made landfall in Cape Coral and Fort Myers.

Pictures of the aftermath at the condo building show debris pushed through the ground floor, cars shoved into one another.

Federico and her parents were on the fourth floor as Ian hit. The condo itself is OK, but Federico said every building’s ground floor in the area has been damaged to some extend and all the utilities remain off.

“It sounded literally like a freight train for about 24 hours straight without stopping,” she said. “The wind was whipping and blowing and the shutters shaking and there was times, too, we were sitting there and could kind of feel the building shake a little bit.”

Federico’s parents are staying with other family members in Florida right now. She said they won’t be able to go back to their home until FEMA and structural engineers determined what needs to be done to secure the building.

