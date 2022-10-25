COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Schools is looking to increase its graduation rate to 86% by 2026.

The district offered an update Tuesday on its efforts after two years impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbus City Schools Chief Performance Officer Dr. Russell Brown said despite the pandemic, the district saw a small shift in graduation rates these past few years.

“Our preliminary grad rate right now is 79.6%,” he said. “It’s actually identical to what it was last year.”

The Columbus City School Board was presented data that showed the graduation rate for each of the district’s high schools. The best-performing high school was Columbus Africentric Early College, which had a graduation rate of 98%; the lowest was Columbus Scioto 6-12, which was at 50%.

Data was also broken down by race and student groups such as English learners or students with disabilities. The district’s report found Black students had one of the top graduation rates at 84%.

There were also concerns raised about groups that were behind the target.

“Special education students were also very vulnerable during the pandemic and disproportionately impacted,” Brown said. “Again, this particular year, we had a larger number of special ed dropouts in the past, again an area we need to lean in.”

The district said it is working to improve areas like attendance and credit recovery to improve graduation rates and reach the goal of 86% of students graduating on time in 2026.

The full report on the district’s graduation rates can be viewed below.