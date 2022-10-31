COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Monday’s Powerball jackpot surpassed $1 billion, making it the second-largest prize in the game’s history.

The winning numbers from Monday are 13, 19, 36, 39, and 59. The Powerball is 13 and the Power Play is 3X.

The cash option for Monday’s jackpot could net the winning ticket (or tickets) $497.3 million. If winners choose to take the full jackpot, the money would be paid out in 30 payments over 29 years, with a 5% annual increase every year until the final payment.

The five largest Powerball jackpots are:

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee) $1 billion (estimated), Oct. 31, 2022 $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3 when a winning ticket for $206.9 million was sold in Pennsylvania. On Saturday, for the 37th time, no ticket matched the winning numbers.

Even if you don’t win the big jackpot, there are still several prizes available. Tickets that match only the Powerball are worth $4, but if a player plays the 10X Power Play, that turns into $40. A ticket that matches all five numbers, but misses the Powerball, is worth $1 million, but Power Plays could multiply that.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 19, 31, 40, 46, and 57, the Powerball 23, and the Power Play 3X. Six tickets — one each in Texas and Maryland and two each in California and Michigan — matched the five numbers and netted $1 million each. A ticket sold in Florida also matched the five winning numbers and played the Power Play, which doubled the prize to $2 million. According to Powerball, an estimated 3.1 million winning tickets for one prize or another were sold for Saturday’s drawing.

Powerball tickets cost $2 a play, plus $1 for the Power Play multiplier.

On its website, Powerball said players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning at least one prize, and those odds stay the same no matter what the jackpot. The odds of winning the big prize are a bit lower: 1 in 292,201,338.

The website claims that stacking $1 billion in $100 increments would be 3,458 feet tall, equal to the height of two Willis Towers in Chicago.

The first Powerball drawing was held on April 19, 1992.