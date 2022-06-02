COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will hosts its annual Healthy Community Day Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests are welcome to Outpatient Care East at 543 Taylor Ave. for a health fair featuring free health expertise from more than 50 organizations, refreshments, activities, giveaways and live entertainment.

Health screenings and consultations will be provided by experts from Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, including:

Dental

Height, weight and body mass index

Blood pressure

Food and nutrition

Foot care

Skin screening

General health

Hearing

Breast exams

Medication review

Vision

Smoking cessation

Sports physicals

Stroke awareness

On-site registration, available until noon, is required for the free screenings. The event is open for the entire family.