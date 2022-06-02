COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will hosts its annual Healthy Community Day Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests are welcome to Outpatient Care East at 543 Taylor Ave. for a health fair featuring free health expertise from more than 50 organizations, refreshments, activities, giveaways and live entertainment.
Health screenings and consultations will be provided by experts from Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, including:
- Dental
- Height, weight and body mass index
- Blood pressure
- Food and nutrition
- Foot care
- Skin screening
- General health
- Hearing
- Breast exams
- Medication review
- Vision
- Smoking cessation
- Sports physicals
- Stroke awareness
On-site registration, available until noon, is required for the free screenings. The event is open for the entire family.