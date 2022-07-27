COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Westerville man is facing rape and other charges relating to a March 2022 arrest in which he allegedly impersonated a police officer.

Jason D. Britenstine, 49, was initially arrested on March 4 during a Columbus police operation targeting prostitution.

According to police, Britenstine is facing two counts of first-degree felony rape; two counts of third-degree felony impersonating a peace officer; one count of fourth-degree felony impersonating a peace officer; two counts of first-degree kidnapping; and three counts of third-degree misdemeanor soliciting.

Britenstine was arrested on July 22 following his indictment on the new charges.

Columbus police allege that during the March undercover operation, Britenstine impersonated a police officer and “arrested” an undercover police officer. He allegedly attempted to force the undercover officer to perform sexual acts in exchange for her freedom.

Britenstine was then arrested by actual police officers.

After posting Britenstine’s arrest information on Facebook, social media posts and further investigation led to more victims coming forward, resulting in the new charges, police said.

Britenstine was booked into Franklin County jail. His bond was set at $20,000 recognizance/$50,000 surety. His next court date has not been scheduled, according to online court records.