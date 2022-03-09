COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a Westerville man pretended to be an officer and threatened to criminally charge a woman unless she performed a sex act on him.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, on March 4, Jason D. Britenstine, 49, threatened to charge the victim with a felony crime and attempted to coerce her to submit to a sex act in exchange for her freedom.

Britenstine was charged with a third-degree felony of impersonating a peace officer, and officers are seeking additional felony charges in a future indictment, according to police.

Police ask anyone who believes they were a victim of similar circumstances to contact the Columbus Police Zone Investigations Unit at 614-645-1430.