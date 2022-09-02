Two people were shot just after midnight Friday at Pastimes Pub and Grill in Westerville, Columbus police said. (Ronnie Clark/NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting Friday outside a bar in northeast Columbus.

Just after midnight, police responded to reports of a shooting near Pastimes Pub and Grill at 6481 N. Hamilton Rd., where they found two people suffering from serious gunshot wounds and shell casings in the parking lot, according to the Columbus police.

Medics pronounced one victim, who police found lying in the parking lot, dead on the scene, according to police. The second victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition.

One person was reportedly detained at the bar, and a second suspect who ran from the scene is wanted by police.