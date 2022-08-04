COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus firefighter is in the hospital after responding to a fire at an apartment building on the city’s west side.

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Columbus firefighters received reports of a two-alarm fire — which has now been contained — at a the Wilson Court apartment complex on the 3800 block of Habitat Drive, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter.

A firefighter was injured while responding to the fire and was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in stable condition, Geitter said.

The American Red Cross was called to assist 15 people in three apartment units, he said.

Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire, which Geitter said was difficult to extinguish because of the style of the roof.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.