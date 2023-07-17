COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Health experts are reminding people about the importance of keeping yourself safe from mosquitoes. So far this summer, at least three health departments in central Ohio have reported finding West Nile virus in mosquitoes. The Delaware

Public Health District, Licking County Health Department (LCHD), and Columbus Public Health (CPH), have all reported finding the virus in some of the mosquitoes they’ve trapped.

“Our trap counts are starting to go up which is typical as we get through the summer. Your population grows and we have started detecting West Nile virus in mosquitoes. I would call it a normal year. West Nile virus is endemic here, so we do have it,” said Ryan Younge, an Environmental Health Specialist with CPH.

Younge said it’s not unusual for teams in central Ohio to find the virus in mosquitoes. It’s been in Ohio since 2001, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

“It’s endemic here, which means it’s pretty much established here. About 1 in 5 people would show symptoms if they contracted West Nile virus and a lot of times it is mild but still want to be cautious because for some people it can be severe,” Younge said.

Most people who get West Nile don’t show symptoms and most cases are not severe, according to ODH. LCHD also recently reported a positive test in mosquitoes. The pool of mosquitoes came from a trap in Newark.

“It’s been a busy summer, I know the holiday brought a lot of people outdoors, the complaints have picked up and the mosquito numbers are starting to pick up with the wet weather. Just do your due diligence, wear protective clothing, wear repellent,” said Scott Morris, Environmental Health Director for LCHD.

LCHD became aware of that positive test on July 7. Another positive test has come from that same trap since then, Morris said.

“Nothing to be scared about, I would say the biggest thing is if on your property check for any standing water, drain that standing water, check your gutters anything that can hold water, even a small bottle cap can carry mosquito larvae,” he said.

More on Columbus’ plans for mosquito control can be found here. Licking County’s can be found here, and residents can also sign up for spray notifications.