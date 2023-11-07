COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An apartment fire on the far west side of the city damaged several units and displaced many residents.

The fire occurred Monday night at around 10:40 p.m. at the Bridgestone Apartments off Spindler Road near Hilliard. The blaze caused damage to a few units on the end of a 16-unit complex but because of the building’s size it was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

Fire investigators do not yet know what caused the fire, but the incident remains under investigation. The Red Cross was also called in to assist several residents who could not return to their homes.