COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A group of residents who live at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, a west Columbus complex plagued by violence, are coming together to change the future of the community.

On Saturday, the residents held their second annual Wedgewood Easter Egg-palooza, which marked the first event held by the group striving to become a resident council.

Community leaders said the event was everything they hoped it would be.

“We are just so proud of how everything went today,” said Shirell Shaw, a member of the Wedgewood Resident Council Community Outreach. “It was no drama. It could have been drama, it could have been anything, the usual that people suspect from Wedgewood, but it was none of that. It was peace, love, and happiness. We will continue to do this.”

The event had dancing, food, and prizes, and most importantly, it was fun and safe for the children.

Those seeking to build the Wedgewood resident council are determined to make the community a safe place for families to live and play.

Plans are in motion for more community events, hoping to eventually go bigger and create a community center for the kids.

Residents said violence in the neighborhood is terrible and that they are tired of hearing children cry when there are shootings and they are scared to be outside.

The Easter Egg-palooza, which the non-profit organization MY Project USA helped organize, was a success and marks a start for the community.

“We are trying to better Wedgewood and make it a unity,” said Melissa Coleman with the Wedgewood Resident Council. “We are trying to make it better for the kids, we are trying to make it safer for the kids. We would like everybody to come together to make it safer for the kids because the kids are our future. Without them, we are nothing.”

The positions on the council include community outreach, teen leader, event planner, head security, clean-up leader, and more. In the coming months, plans are to hold an official election for the council, which lines up with the rules for HUD housing developments.